On 9 March 2020 - US, Europe, Asia plunge again on coronavirus fear

Help & support Register for online access Back to account summary Log out
Skip Header
Log out
Menu
Close
Services

Services

Services Overview
Our accounts
Back
Our accounts
Stocks and Shares ISA Personal pension (SIPP) Investment Account Junior ISA Junior SIPP Fees and charges Our terms of service
What we offer
Back
What we offer
Why Fidelity What we offer Fidelity Wealth Fidelity's retirement service Fidelity Investor Centre Investing online with us Ongoing enhancements
I want to...
Back
I want to...
Open an account Choose investments Transfer investments View JISA / ISA allowances View pension allowances
overview icon Overview
Guidance & tools

Guidance & tools

Guidance & tools Overview
Get started
Back
Get started
Investing basics
Back
Investing basics
Investing basics Overview Investment risk and return Understanding volatility and risk Effective asset allocation Why have a regular savings plan How mutual funds work How exchange-traded funds work How investment trusts work How shares work
Back
Are you ready to invest? Choose an account
Guides
Back
Guides
Principles for good investing Investment guides & videos Life events
Back
Life events
Life events Overview Finances for married life Preparing for children Planning for university Thinking about divorce When your children move out Moving into retirement Getting a new job Setting up a business Having a baby later in life
Back
Modern Life Report ISA Guide
Tools
Back
Tools
Help choosing investments Chart and compare Retirement planning calculators Stocks & Shares ISA Calculator
overview icon Overview
Funds

Funds

Funds Overview
Show me a few ideas
Back
Show me a few ideas
Find a fund based on risk ESG Investing Easy Invest
Show me expert picks
Back
Show me expert picks
Our experts’ favourite funds - Select 50 Our experts’ favourite ETFs - Select ETF Fidelity Select 50 Balanced Fund Tom’s ISA picks
Show me everything
Back
Show me everything
Investment Finder Fund updates Fund prices
I want to...
Back
I want to...
Choose a fund Open an account View fund articles Chart and compare funds
overview icon Overview
Shares

Shares

Shares Overview
News & data
Back
News & data
Share prices and market data
Share dealing
Back
Share dealing
Investing in shares Share dealing fees and charges Share dealing FAQs FTSE Indices
Other investments
Back
Other investments
Investment trusts Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) Our experts’ favourites - Select ETF
I want to...
Back
I want to...
Find a share Open an account Transfer investments Chart & compare shares
overview icon Overview
Pensions & retirement

Pensions & retirement

Pensions & retirement Overview
Saving
Back
Saving
Saving in your 20s and 30s Saving in your 40s Saving in your 50s Self-employed pensions
Planning
Back
Planning
Things to consider
Back
Things to consider
Things to consider Overview Creating a plan Lifetime allowance Legacy planning
Back
Choosing income options Taking tax-free cash Drawdown
Guidance & advice
Back
Guidance & advice
Fidelity's retirement service Retirement planning calculators
I want to…
Back
I want to…
Open a SIPP Transfer a pension Speak to a retirement specialist Change your drawdown income Choose funds for your pension View pension allowances
Back
View pension allowances
View pension allowances Overview Pension tax relief Lifetime allowance Annual allowance Tapered annual allowance Carry forward allowance Money purchase annual allowance
Back
overview icon Overview
Markets & insights

Markets & insights

Markets & insights Overview
Financial planning
Back
Financial planning
Investment ideas
Back
Investment ideas
Investment ideas Overview Fund focus Stock Watch Sector Watch Investor's view Tom’s ISA picks
Back
Personal finance
Back
Personal finance
Personal finance Overview Financial planning Retirement MoneyTalk Invest for Life videos
Back
Women & money Self-employed
Market insights
Back
Market insights
Fidelity market perspectives
Back
Fidelity market perspectives
Fidelity market perspectives Overview Daily insight Market week Viewpoints
Back
Investment Outlook Opportunity in uncertain times Finance podcasts
News
Back
News
Daily market review Market & shares data Budget 2020 - what it could mean for you
I want to...
Back
I want to...
Choose an investment Compare investments
overview icon Overview

Home    News    Daily market review

Daily market review

On 9 March 2020 - US, Europe, Asia plunge again on coronavirus fear

Anne D Picker

Anne D Picker - Econoday

10 March 2020

Oil price drop adds to market turmoil; energy stocks crater

US markets

The global flight to quality drove equities dramatically lower Monday with plunging oil prices adding to the turmoil and interest rates dropping again on recession fear driven by the spreading coronavirus. Heavy selling forced a delayed open as circuit-breakers were triggered, and losses extended afterward. The Dow industrials fell 7.8 percent, the S&P 500 lost 7.6 percent, and the NASDAQ fell 7.3 percent.

All sectors fell, with energy under extraordinary pressure along with financials, while Treasuries saw an incredible rally that took US 10-year yields toward 0.50 percent, down about 20 basis points from Friday. Expectations rose for more emergency action from the Federal Reserve and other central banks to steady the markets, and the Fed did announce it was ramping up its repos to add liquidity to the financial system. But investors lacked confidence that the authorities could do much to control the spreading virus or its fallout.

Crude oil prices dropped more than 20 percent, their biggest one-day decline since 1991, after the Saudis and Russia said they would flood the market with supply; the two biggest suppliers failed to agree on a pact to limit supplies.

Consumer staples, utilities, and real estate outperformed but still suffered big losses, while energy, financials, industrials, and materials got whacked.

Among companies in focus, Boeing was off 13 percent on the bloodbath in airline stocks and on reports the Federal Aviation Administration will order more changes to the 737 Max planes that will further delay their return. Royal Caribbean, the cruise operator, fell 26 percent in the ongoing industry selloff and after US health officials warned against travel for the elderly and others.

These data reflect observations at 4:00 PM US ET: Dated Brent spot crude oil dropped US$10.75 to US$34.50, while gold rose 10 cents to US$1,675.00. The US dollar fell sharply against most major currencies. The US Treasury 30-year bond yield plunged 26 basis points to 1.03 percent while the 10-year note yield fell 19 basis points to 0.57 percent.

European markets

Flight-to-quality selling accelerated Monday on virus fears with plunging oil prices adding to the market’s woes and recession expectations. The Europe-wide STOXX 600 dropped 7.4 percent, the German DAX fell 7.9 percent, the French CAC lost 8.4 percent, and the UK FTSE-100 was off 7.7 percent.

The Saudi and Russian decision to launch a price war, which sent crude oil prices plummeting, added to the turmoil, with energy stocks leading the selloff along with banks as interest rates dropped. Oil supermajor British Petroleum dropped 19.5 percent and Royal Dutch Shell dropped 18 percent as crude oil prices dropped about 24 percent on the day. Among financials, Deutsche Bank was off 13 percent and Reserve Bank of Scotland was off 10 percent, representative of the sector.

Retail sector stocks held up best but still saw losses of more than 4 percent. Health care, food & beverage, and personal & household goods also did better than the market, while oil & gas, banks, basic resources, autos & parts, insurance, and construction & materials suffered the most.

In economic news, German goods producers saw output rebound sharply at the start of 2020. Following a significantly smaller revised 2.2 percent monthly slump in December, January posted a much steeper than expected jump of 3.0 percent. Annual growth in output picked up from minus 5.3 percent to minus 1.4 percent suggesting that the first quarter (virus effects notwithstanding) might see a welcome return to positive growth.

Asia Pacific markets

Major Asian markets capitulated Monday in response to the sharp plunge in global oil prices after OPEC negotiations with Russia broke down over production targets. Also weighing on regional investor sentiment, Chinese data published over the weekend showed a sharp drop in trade flows for the first two months of the year, while revised GDP data published Monday confirmed that the Japanese economy was already in a weak position going into the coronavirus outbreak.

Investor concerns about the outbreak remain elevated despite some potentially encouraging developments on containment efforts in the region. Chinese state media reported Sunday that authorities in Wuhan had closed most of the temporary hospitals installed to deal with the initial surge in cases, while South Korea Prime Minister Chung She-kyun expressed hope that a “turning point” will be reached in the near future. However, the significant extension of quarantine restrictions in Italy announced over the weekend and the continued increase in the number of cases elsewhere have kept investor focused on the ongoing economic disruption caused by the outbreak. 

Australia’s All Ordinaries index was the hardest hit in the region Monday, closing down 7.4 percent. Shares of energy and other commodity companies were among those to sell off most aggressively, but major local banks also recorded heavy declines. The Australian dollar reached new multi-year lows against the US dollar and other major global currencies. Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices also fell sharply, down 5.1 percent and 5.6 percent respectively, with strong safe-haven demand pushing up the Japanese yen and weighing on shares of major Japanese exporters. The Shanghai Composite index fell 3.0 percent on the day, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed down 4.2 percent.

Revised estimates show Japan's gross domestic product fell 1.8 percent on the quarter in the three months to December, slightly weaker than the preliminary estimate of a decline of 1.6 percent published last month and the consensus forecast for a drop of 1.7 percent. Compared with the initial estimates, the revised estimates show a slightly smaller but still large fall in household consumption and private residential investment, and a significantly bigger fall in private non-residential investment. In annualized terms, GDP fell 7.1 percent in the quarter, also slightly weaker than the preliminary estimate of a drop of 6.3 percent.

Data published over the weekend showed that China's trade balance swung from a surplus of US$47.21 billion in December to a deficit of US$7.09 billion for January and February combined. Officials are now combining the trade data for the first two months of the year to remove distortions caused by the timing of lunar new year holidays, in line with other major activity data. Exports fell 17.2 percent on the year for January and February combined, weakening sharply from year-on-year growth of 7.9 percent in December, while imports fell 4.0 percent after increasing 16.5 percent previously. This slump in trade flows provides clear evidence of the disruption to economic activity associated with factory closures, transport restrictions, quarantine measures and other steps taken by Chinese authorities to counter the coronavirus outbreak.

Looking forward

On Tuesday in Asia/Pacific, Chinese CPI and PPI reports are due. In Europe, French and Italian industrial production plus Eurozone GDP figures are scheduled.

Global stock markets

 

Index

9 Mar 2020

Daily Change

% Change Daily

North America

United States

Dow

23851.02

-2013.76

-7.8

 

NASDAQ

7950.68

-624.94

-7.3

 

S&P 500

2746.56

-225.81

-7.6

Canada

S&P/TSX Comp

14514.24

-1660.78

-10.3

Europe

UK

FTSE 100

5965.77

-496.78

-7.7

France

CAC

4707.91

-431.20

-8.4

Germany

XETRA DAX

10625.02

-916.85

-7.9

Italy

MIB

18475.91

-2323.98

-11.2

Spain

Ibex 35

7708.7

-666.90

-8.0

Sweden

OMX Stockholm 30

1542.44

-86.56

-5.3

Switzerland

SMI

9196.6

-540.22

-5.6

Asia/Pacific

Australia

All Ordinaries

5822.42

-465.09

-7.4

Japan

Nikkei 225

19698.76

-1050.99

-5.1

 

Topix

1388.97

-82.49

-5.6

Hong Kong

Hang Seng

25040.46

-1106.21

-4.2

S. Korea

Kospi

1954.77

-85.45

-4.2

Singapore

STI

2782.37

-178.61

-6.0

China

Shanghai Comp

2943.29

-91.22

-3.0

Taiwan

TAIEX

10977.64

-344.17

-3.0

India

Sensex 30

35634.95

-1941.67

-5.2

Note: all releases are listed in local time.

Important Information

Econoday Inc. is a US company that provides financial commentary and indicators to industry professionals. All information provided and views expressed are those of Econoday. Reference in this document to specific securities should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell these securities, but is included for the purposes of illustration only. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments can go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount invested. 

Please remember that past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance, the performance of investments is not guaranteed, and the value of your investments can go down as well as up, so you may get back less than you invest. When investments have particular tax features, these will depend on your personal circumstances and tax rules may change in the future. This website does not contain any personal recommendations for a particular course of action, service or product. You should regularly review your investment objectives and choices and, if you are unsure whether an investment is suitable for you, you should contact an authorised financial adviser. Before opening an account, please read the ‘Doing Business with Fidelity’ document which incorporates our client terms. Prior to investing into a fund, please read the relevant key information document which contains important information about the fund.

© FIL Limited 2020